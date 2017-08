SAVANNAH, Ga.

It’s always fun when members of Odd Lot visit the studio on Mondays! But today was no ordinary day, as Thomas Houston and Trick Kelly came in with a whole lot of bling!

The improve troupe took home five awards, including ‘Audience Choice’, this weekend at the 48-Hour Film Project Awards.

Click ‘play’ to learn more about the award-winning film, why Kelly told us he’s surprised it won so many awards–and how you can be apart of their Murder Mystery Dinner series.