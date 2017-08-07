North Korea threatens to teach U.S. “severe lesson”

MANILA, Philippines (NBC News) – The United Nations Security Council has voted unanimously to tighten sanctions in response to recent tests of North Korean missiles capable of reaching U.S. cities.

“This is the most stringent set of sanctions on any country in a generation,” United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley said of the vote.

North Korea, meanwhile, has angrily warned of “thousands fold revenge” against the U.S. if any military action is taken.

The North said Monday that it will take an unspecified “resolute action of justice” and will never place its nuclear program on the negotiating table as long as U.S. hostility against Pyongyang persists.

The United States, Russia, and China, however, are united on the sanctions.

Secretary state White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters says Monday that Trump had an hour-long call with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Chief of Staff John Kelly to discuss North Korea.

