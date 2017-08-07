No bond for suspect in Hinesville triple shooting

Related Coverage UPDATE: Police seek suspect in connection to triple shooting in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – A man accused of shooting three people in Hinesville Tuesday morning was denied bond August 7.

According to Detective Jonathon Greer with Hinesville Police Department, Micheal Cansler appeared before a magistrate at the Liberty County Jail Monday morning for a first appearance hearing.

Cansler is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Greer says Cansler turned himself into authorities Saturday morning.

The two male victims of the shooting are still in the hospital.

Contributions to this story made by Lewis Levine with Coastal News Service.