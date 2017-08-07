NASA responds to 9-year-old’s application for planetary protection office job

A 9-year-old “Guardian of the Galaxy” sent a hand written cover for one of NASA’s open positions, and the agency took the time to reply.

Jack Davis of New Jersey applied to be a planetary protection officer, a position preventing possible contamination from samples brought from space.

“I may be 9 but I think I would be fit for the job,” Jack wrote. “I am young so I can learn to think like an alien.”

He also said he’s qualified because his sister already thinks he’s an alien.

When 4th grader and self-proclaimed “Guardian of the Galaxy”, Jack, wrote to us about applying for a job, we replied https://t.co/932pj3Q50B pic.twitter.com/RhcGdnzGAw — NASA (@NASA) August 4, 2017

NASA’s Planetary Research Director, Jonathan Rall wrote back and told Jack that if he does well in school he may get to work for them someday.

The planetary science director told Jack, “We are always looking for bright future scientists and engineers to help us.”