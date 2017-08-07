Metro detectives seek missing teen for questioning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department detectives are asking for the public’s assistance locating a woman who is wanted for questioning in reference to an ongoing investigation.

Lindsey Peters, 17, is a white female with brown hair and blue eyes. She is 5-foot-2 and weighs approximately 170 pounds.

Peters was last seen June 5 on Colony Park Drive. She is known to frequent Rincon, Ga., Jacksonville, Fla. and areas around South Carolina.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact police at 911. A tip line is also open directly to investigators at (912) 525-3124.

Anyone who wishes to provide information anonymously can call CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.