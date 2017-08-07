Mayor supports community event by taking turn as DJ

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — On August 7, crowds gathered in Forsyth Park to take a stand for a safer Savannah and honor the life of Lawrence Bryan, IV who was killed in 2015.

Bryan’s family began ‘LB4 and After’ foundation, a non-profit aimed at making a better local community. The event honored Bryan’s memory and marked two years since his Aug. 7, 2015 murder.

City leaders stopped by to address the crowd, and DJ Prince of S.T.S. radio—which airs on DJPRINCESTS.com—grabbed Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach and asked him to take a turn as DJ.

DJ Prince, who sent these photos to WSAV, said he had ‘a blast’ trying to get the mayor to DJ the event.