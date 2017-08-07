Long County offers free children’s health enrollment assistance

LUDOWICI, Ga. (WSAV) – Free in-person, enrollment and renewal assistance for child health insurance is available Monday evening at the Long County Library.

From 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. assistance with Right from the Start Medicaid, Parent/Caretaker Medicaid, Pregnancy Medicaid, PeachCare for Kids and other public benefits (SNAP and CAPS) will be offered.

Officials ask that you arrive at the 270 South Main Street address no later than 7:30 p.m. You will be asked to provide a government-issued ID and income verification.

Eligibility for public benefit programs is based on income and family size.

Check your eligibility here.

If you are unable to come to the event tonight, you may contact Campaign for Healthy Kids Enrollment Specialist, Yahira Heraldez (Bilingual – Spanish) at 912-661-1290 to schedule an appointment.

For more information on the Campaign for Healthy Kids, call 912-661-3040 or visit www.coastalcampaign.org.

This event is free and open to the public. It will be available the 1st Monday of each month.