Holiday hiring season begins as Radial has jobs for 1,150 people

(BRUNSWICK) The holiday hiring season is getting underway for one of the largest employers in Glynn County. Radial announced its plan to bring on an additional 1,150 workers in its Customer Care Center in Brunswick, GA to help support the busiest time of the year in the retail industry. Seasonal workers will have the opportunity to work with some of the world’s favorite brands and retailers, addressing the customer issues that drive sales, as well as satisfaction. Daniel Cunningham, Director of the Customer Care Operations in Brunswick, says workers handle a number of E-Commerce duties for their clients. “Our mission here is to talk to customers who who are trying to shop online. And we field those calls in a number of different ways. We handle their phone calls. We handle their emails. We handle their chats, their text messages, and we even respond to social media inquiries.” Cunningham said.

Some of the workers will not have to report to Brunswick, Cunningham says they can work from the comfort of their home. “We send our equipment home with them. It’s a unique technology that allows us to tap into, from their phone extension at home, and, uh, they then will be able to receive live calls through that device. And they will respond to customer inquiries in that way. About 80% of our employees work here on site. But about 20% of our employees work remotely as far south as Jacksonville as far north as Savannah we have a lot of employees in Darien and some people as far west as Waycross. Beyond season though, beyond the holiday season, we do convert a certain percentage of employees to stay with us on a full-time basis. And that’s usually about 10 or 15% of the people we hire on a seasonal basis.” said Cunningham. All seasonal workers receive substantial perks, including:

• Competitive hourly wages

• Overtime and holiday pay

• Flexible work schedules with the option to work from home

• Employee discounts

• Games in the lunch room, giving workers a chance to unwind while at work

• Referral bonus program

• Opportunities for full time employment

Last year, the Glynn County facility handled more than 1.5 million customer contacts during the 4th quarter alone. Radial is looking for hundreds of people who are comfortable with computers and customer service. “Great employees for Radial are people who who enjoy talking to customers. People who are good with computer systems, and have pretty good learning agility, So they can pick up the information we need to teach them about the brands that were representing and about the customer care policies and procedures.” Cunningham said, adding that every new employee goes through two weeks of training before they are on their own working the phones. People can learn more and apply for these seasonal positions online.

http://www.radial.com/jobs.