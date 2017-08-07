GM recalls nearly 800,000 Chevy, GMC trucks worldwide

By Published:

General Motors is recalling roughly 800,000 pickup trucks worldwide due to potential steering issues.

The recall involves about 690,000 vehicles in the United States, 80,000 in Canada and about 25,000 in other markets.

According to documents disclosed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), some vehicles can suffer a temporary loss of electric power steering, especially during low-speed turning maneuvers.

The recall involves the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickup trucks, all from the 2014 model year.

GM is telling owners of the trucks involved in the recall to take vehicles to a dealer where they can receive a software update to fix the issue.

Drivers can check to see if their vehicle is among the recalled vehicles on NHTSA’s website.

Owners can also contact Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020 or GMC customer service at 1-800-432-8782.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s