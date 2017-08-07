GM recalls nearly 800,000 Chevy, GMC trucks worldwide

General Motors is recalling roughly 800,000 pickup trucks worldwide due to potential steering issues.

The recall involves about 690,000 vehicles in the United States, 80,000 in Canada and about 25,000 in other markets.

According to documents disclosed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), some vehicles can suffer a temporary loss of electric power steering, especially during low-speed turning maneuvers.

The recall involves the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickup trucks, all from the 2014 model year.

GM is telling owners of the trucks involved in the recall to take vehicles to a dealer where they can receive a software update to fix the issue.

Drivers can check to see if their vehicle is among the recalled vehicles on NHTSA’s website.

Owners can also contact Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020 or GMC customer service at 1-800-432-8782.