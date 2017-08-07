GDOT schedules US 17 moving lane closures in Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) maintenance crew has scheduled moving lane closures on US 17/Ogeechee Road from the Bryan County line to I-516 for the next two weeks.

Starting August 7, daily lane closures will be utilized Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. to clean curb and gutters on this section of US 17.

Whenever you approach a work zone, Georgia DOT urges drivers to take the following precautions:

slow down

allow extra distance between vehicles

read signs

obey road crew flaggers

expect the unexpected

This maintenance activity is to remove dirt and debris to promote proper drainage enhancing roadway safety.