GDOT schedules US 17 moving lane closures in Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) maintenance crew has scheduled moving lane closures on US 17/Ogeechee Road from the Bryan County line to I-516 for the next two weeks.

Starting August 7, daily lane closures will be utilized Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. to clean curb and gutters on this section of US 17.

Whenever you approach a work zone, Georgia DOT urges drivers to take the following precautions:

  •  slow down
  • allow extra distance between vehicles
  • read signs
  • obey road crew flaggers
  • expect the unexpected

This maintenance activity is to remove dirt and debris to promote proper drainage enhancing roadway safety.

