GDOT schedules US 17 moving lane closures in Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) maintenance crew has scheduled moving lane closures on US 17/Ogeechee Road from the Bryan County line to I-516 for the next two weeks.
Starting August 7, daily lane closures will be utilized Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. to clean curb and gutters on this section of US 17.
Whenever you approach a work zone, Georgia DOT urges drivers to take the following precautions:
- slow down
- allow extra distance between vehicles
- read signs
- obey road crew flaggers
- expect the unexpected
This maintenance activity is to remove dirt and debris to promote proper drainage enhancing roadway safety.