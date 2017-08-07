Explore Georgia announces Film Selfie Spot Tour

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — ExploreGeorgia.org, the official travel and tourism site for the state of Georgia. has announced a new Georgia Film Selfie Spot Tour on their website. The web-based project allows you to locate popular film sites across the state. You are then encouraged to visit those spots to talk a selfie and post the pics to social media using #GeorgiaFilm and #ExploreGeorgia to share your pics with other fans.

The announcement tells you to,

“Stand in the footsteps of famous stars and snap pictures of familiar scenes from your favorite Georgia films. In front of President Snow’s mansion. At the bus stop with Forrest. Eating fried green tomatoes at the Whistle Stop. Walking with zombies in Senoia. Load up your Instagram with pictures of these places and many more made famous by movies and TV shows filmed in Georgia. Click the tabs for each region below to find the selfie spots for your favorite Georgia films, and use #GeorgiaFilm and #ExploreGeorgia to share your pics with fans.”

Go to ExploreGeorgia.org for more information.