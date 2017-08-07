Do you have the right solar eclipse glasses?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The solar eclipse is only two weeks away. Are you prepared?

It’s been 99 years since a total solar eclipse crossed the country and 40 years since the United States witnessed a total eclipse.

To protect your eyes, you need to make sure you purchase the proper glasses.

According to the American Astronomical Society, “It now appears that some companies are printing the ISO logo and certification label on fake eclipse glasses and handheld solar viewers made with materials that do not block enough light.”

To make sure you don’t buy the fake shades, we spoke to an optometrist to find out what you need to look out for.

“These eclipse glasses will be completely dark. When you put them on you won’t be able to see anything, they’re used just to be able to see the sun. If you put them on and you can see something looking around they are not real,” Dr. Evelyn Dearing said.

Not purchasing the real glasses can put your eyes at risk.

“You are at risk for solar retinopathy, more specifically the macula is involved. The macula is the part of the eye that is responsible for our sharpest vision…,” says Dr. Dearing.

You may not notice it right away, but the macula can become blurred due to the rays frying the back of the eye.

The rays during the solar eclipse are way more powerful than the rays on a regular day of sunshine due to the positioning of the sun.

To make sure you stay protected here are a few tips from the American Astronomical Society:

Inspect your solar filter before use. If damaged do not use.

Always supervise children using solar filters

ISO should be 12312-2

Do not look at the uneclipsed or partially eclipsed Sun through an unfiltered camera, telescope, binoculars, or other optical devices.

Here are a few websites and stores to purchase from:

BestBuy

Lowe’s

Walmart

7-Eleven

Celestron.com

ExploreScientific.com

MeadeInstruments.com

EclipseGlasses.com

According to Dr. Dearing, “You want to make sure when you get the glasses and you’re ready to look at the eclipse, you turn away first put the glasses on then look at the eclipse, the same thing with taking them off make sure you turn away then take them off.”

This is the last visible total solar eclipse until 2024. The next coast to coast solar eclipsed isn’t expected to happen until 2045.