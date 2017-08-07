UPDATE: Fire chief says structure ‘a total loss’

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) — Pooler and Garden City Fire crews and Garden City Police responded to an early morning structure fire at 3931 Louisville Road in Garden City on Monday morning, August 7.

Garden City Fire Chief Corbin Medeiros said they got the call around 4:20 a.m. and when the first engines arrived, crews witnessed 30-foot flames through the roof of the structure. He says the building is a total loss.

He also says he believes the building is a taxi shop. A white taxi van was on the location.

The fire did spread to trees but was contained. No nearby structures were harmed.

No one was hurt and crews are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.