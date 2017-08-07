Apartment fire displaces family in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — A fire in a Hinesville apartment complex heavily damaged a residence leaving one adult and three children displaced. The Red Cross was also called in for assistance.

Hinesville Firefighters reported the structure fire on the evening of August 6, in the Pineland Square Apartments on Pineland Avenue.

They reported a woman was at home alone at the time and exited the residence through a window. The structure also houses three other apartments; one was unoccupied.

It is not known other than the woman’s apartment which was damaged how many other families maybe affected.

Hinesville Fire Department Capt Chris Moss said when firefighters arrived the front of the structure was 25 percent involved in flames.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control within a few minutes.

This report is from Lewis Levine of Coastal News Service.