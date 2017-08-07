Altamaha Riverkeeper says EPA memo helps their case against Rayonier

It’s a long standing argument about the discharge from the Rayonier plant in Wayne County. After several years of analysis and some public hearings, a new permit was issued by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) back in January of 2016. The EPD tells us the new permit is much more restrictive and includes daily limits on the color of the discharge, which has been a huge bone of contention.

The Altamaha Riverkeeper has been fighting the permit in court and now believes it may have ammunition to help its case. The organization recently became aware of a memo from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the federal organization that oversees environmental issues. “The EPA, our federal government who rarely swoops in on an individual case has swooped in and found this case serious enough to conduct a two year study with the findings that it (the river) does not meet its designated use,” said Jen Hilburn, the Altamaha Riverkeeper. “The EPA often doesn’t get involved in an individual site like this and what this means (to me) is they also had concerns with this new permit and thought it would not be strong enough so they did their own independent study and indeed they found that the river did not meet its designated use.”

Hilburn says after decades, the water below Rayonier’s discharge pipe can still be brown and smelly and the EPA memo said ” the river downstream of the Rayonier plan is and has been impaired in terms of water quality standards for color and odor.”

Hilburn says the EPA also indicates the river cannot be used for its designated use (below the discharge pipe) which is fishing. “So when the State hears from the EPA that they find the river doesn’t meet its designation I very much hope that they’ll take it seriously, it’s time to withdraw this permit and actually deal with this color and odor from Rayonier..”

Attorneys for the Riverkeeper say the information from the EPA provides “powerful evidence the state EPD did not have when it issued the latest permit.”

Rayonier, a major employer in Wayne County, told us it’s spent $70 million dollars in recent years to improve the discharge and that the color has been reduced 60 percent. It also said the Riverkeeper’s letter is based on old data from 2009. The EPA memo does mention information gathered in 2009 but also said that Rayonier had provided information as recently as 2016 which it included in its analysis.

The Georgia Environmental Protection Divison responded to our requests for information, indicating it had not known of the existence of the EPA memo until recently. But it also said the permit had been approved in March of this year by a judge in Wayne County Superior Court and that now that decision has been appealed (by the Riverkeeper) to the Georgia Court of Appeals.

EPD said the permit contains “numerous requirements to protect water quality in the Altamaha River, and for Rayonier that includes “the first ever daily limits on color in the discharge.”

Finally, EPD said this is an EPA internal memo, not an official agency action. It indicated it has no current plans to revisit the permit.