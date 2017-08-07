All-Girl Baseball Team Fosters MLB Dreams

SUNRISE, Fla. (NBC News) – Whether batting, catching, or scoring a run, this all-girls travel baseball team is one of the best in the nation.

“I play baseball because it’s more challenging than other sports,” says 12-year-old Olivia Clines.

She and Maddie Savan are a part of the only girls travel baseball team which competes against boys in Major Tournaments.

Maddie’s dad Robert started Girls Travel Baseball (GTB) just under two years ago.

He says Maddie was outplaying many middle schoolers but wasn’t getting the same coaching as the boys.

“One of the coaches where Maddie was gonna go to school came up to me and said ‘you know they’ll never be a girl step onto this field and play the game of baseball,” says Robert.”

Despite the skeptics, the team has grown from eight players to about a hundred from the U.S. and Canada, competing in tournaments around the country.

“No offense but it’s not really challenging [to play girls],” says Maddie. “I like playing boys because its challenging and it proves a point.”

But not everyone wants to play ball with girls. Plenty of boys teams have backed out after finding out who their opponents were.

“My assistant coach didn’t believe it at first,” says the boys’ coach, “And then he threatened the boys with extra laps if they lost to the girls.”

Turns out, the girls won this past weekend, beating not one but two boys teams.

Maddie has some advice for other girls who may be facing judgment.

“When it gets tough, don’t stop. Keep going. It was tough for me,” Maddie says. “When I was little they kept trying to push me into softball and I didn’t stop. I kept going.”

Some of the players on this Florida team hope to one day play Major League Baseball. At this rate, these girls of summer may do just that.