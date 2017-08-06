Train crashes into car in Hardeeville

Meredith Stutz

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. – Hardeeville Police are working to determine why an empty car was parked on a train track.

On Sunday, Hardeeville first responders responded to a train crash involving one vehicle around 2:30 a.m. on the tracks a Church Road. According to the City of Hardeeville, no one was injured but the car was cut in half and ignited a fire. A portion of car was dragged to the industrial park crossing. The train did not derail.

Pictures courtesy of The Hardeeville Police Department

Police are still investigating why the car was parked on the tracks. The crossings were closed for several hours before being cleared later Sunday morning.

