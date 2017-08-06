Man identified in officer involved shooting

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (AP) – Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed by a police officer in South Carolina.

Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard says that the man shot early Friday morning was 33-year-old Aaron Payne of the Surfside Beach area, according to The Sun News .

The newspaper reports that Payne lived in the neighborhood where he was shot.

Surfside Beach Fire Department chief Kevin Otte said Payne was a volunteer firefighter from late 2015 until July 2016.

Myrtle Beach Police have said the shooting happened as police were checking on a report of a suicidal man who refused to put a gun down and eventually pointed it at an officer.