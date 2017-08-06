‘Celebration of Life’ brings Savannah leaders, neighbors together for peace

SAVANNAH, Ga. – On Sunday more than a hundred mothers, sons, fathers, daughters and elected leaders, took over part of Forysth Park to take a stand for a safer Savannah.

The celebration was to honor the life of Lawrence Bryan, IV. Bryan, 23, was killed in 2015. While his family has received justice when detectives solved his murder earlier this year, the Bryan family still presses on to see his legacy is not lost to history.

“Lawrence’s dreams were deferred to his son so on the second anniversary of his death, we’re pushing out love cause evil can’t win,” mother Linda Bryan said.

This weekend his family hosted a back-to-school festival at Forsyth Park in his honor. August 7 marks two years since his death.

The afternoon brought free school supplies, haircuts, food, games. dancing, advocacy for safety and justice, and more.

City leaders also stopped by to address the crowd.

Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach advised young men they have a direct line to him if need help.

“Take is easy, chill out. Don’t get excited. Don’t try to be the baddest dude on the block, and just grow up and enjoy life. That’s the main thing and there’s an opportunity, and anybody who doesn’t think they have that opportunity needs to go to somebody, come see me,” he said.

Lawrence Bryan, III, and his wife Linda began LB4 and After, a non-profit to better the local community. Part of that initiative includes giving away 30 bikes to deserving students.

If you are interesting, you must submit an essay on a topic of your choice to jusbiznuss@yahoo.com while supplies last.