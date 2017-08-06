Bluffton crash scene reconstructed, safety changes in effect

Bluffton, SC (WSAV) – Bluffton Police reconstructed a July crash scene Sunday that killed a 27-year-old Hilton Head teacher and her unborn son.

Investigators spent about three hours trying to determine what led to the crash.

Many members of the community have voiced their concerns over the yellow blinking light at the Highway 278 and Buck Island Road intersection where the crash occurred. It was on the yellow blinking light that a driver turned left, but stalled, causing driver Ryan Floyd to crash into the stalled vehicle. His wife Jesse, who was killed, was a passenger in their SUV.

Earlier this week the blinking yellow light was eliminated and drivers are only allowed to turn left onto Buck Island Road with a solid green arrow.

The change came after Beaufort County Councilman Michael Covert penned letters to two state Department of Transportation leaders and SC Senator Tom Davis.

“I said to my wife, ‘this is ridiculous,’” Covert told News 3. “Something’s got to be done. I know this is a state road but I’ve got to do whatever I can do as a county official to make something happen.”

The change, that happened practically overnight, is one that has Ryan Floyd’s support and blessing, Covert said.

“He let me know he was willing to do whatever it was I needed for the sole purpose of he didn’t want his wife and unborn son’s death to be in vain. And that was unbelievable. It just pulled at my heart when he said that,” Covert added.