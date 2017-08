Bluffton, SC – The 2017 Boys Dixie World Series kicked off this weekend and the Beaufort County 14 and under squad looked dominant in their opening match up against Virginia, beating 12-0. Cooper George racked up 14 strike outs and had a no hitter going through 6 innings. Niko Laing and Hayden Jennings both had three run home runs in the offensive explosion by the host team.

