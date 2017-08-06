Back to school bash unites faith communities

SAVANNAH, GA – The start of the new school year means new school supplies are in high demand for thousands of local students.

However, adding up all those textbooks, backpacks and uniforms could get pretty expensive.

On Sunday, a local non profit group called “The Dream Campaign” teamed up with local churches and nurses for a ‘Back to School Bash and Health Fair.’

The event gave families free food, backpacks and school supplies to help lighten the burden.

Morgan Paddock, founder of “The Dream Campaign,” told News 3 she hopes this event will help students start the new school year on the right track.

“We’re giving kids the best start at starting strong, making sure that they have everything that they need to get the school year starting right.”

Paddock also said it’s important for students to start school as strong as they finish.