Teen found in Ogeechee River

GUYTON, Ga. – Families and friends are in shock after a teen drowned in the Ogeechee River on Saturday morning.

Witnesses tell News 3 Andrew James ‘A.J.” King, 19, was swimming in the river with friends and family at the Steel River Boat Landing off Highway 119 right along the Effingham and Bulloch county line. Friends say King went under water while swimming near a rope swing around 11:00 a.m. and never came up.

Friends became worried and began looking for him and called 911. It wouldn’t be until after noon when Effingham and Guyton Fire crews would locate his body.

While the Landing is a popular watering spot where families camp, fish, swim and boat, one mother told News 3 she has concerns about the water where her children were swimming on Saturday.

“‘Cause it’s so black you can’t see. And you know some times the river’s high, it drops off in places, but you never know if you’re going to walk into a sandy beach of whether you’re gonna drop down in a hole,” Danielle Donaldson said.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has taken over the case. No official word yet on what let to King’s drowning.