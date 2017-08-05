S.C. Sales Tax Holiday: What’s exempt and what’s not?

BLUFFTON, S.C. For one weekend thousands are flocking to stores throughout South Carolina to take part in the annual Sales Tax Holiday.

From August 4-6, shoppers are exempt from the state’s 6% sale tax on certain items.

For a full list of items that are exempt and are not exempt, click here.

Hilton Head and Bluffton Chamber of Commerce’s Vice President of Communications Charlie Clark says this weekend is crucial for local retailers.

“This weekend for retailers comes only second to Black Friday,” she said.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue estimates shoppers to save between two and three million dollars during the three-day holiday. This year is also unique for Palmetto State stores because Georgia decided to cancel its tax-free weekends.

“Georgia’s loss is South Carolina’s gain. We are welcoming Georgia shoppers over state lines,” Clark said.

Many stores are holding extended shopping hours to accommodate customers, especially those looking to finish their back to school script.

“You’re feeling the deals. And our business are feeling the bottom line go up, up, up this weekend,” Clark said.

The holiday goes until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.