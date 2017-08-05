Ready, Set, Go expo brings out Savannah Community

SAVANNAH, Ga., (WSAV) — The students of Savannah Chatham County Public Schools are back in the classroom. But, that doesn’t necessarily mean they have all the tools to be successful. Ready, Set, Go, decided to step in by hosting their annual Back to School expo at the Savannah Civic Center Arena.

Hundreds of parents and children flooded the arena to get everything they needed to start the new school year. This annual event started nine years ago. According to one of the organizers, Alonzo Alston,”it started because we were trying to find something to do to help our young people and that was the key thing.”

For many of the students it was more than just free school supplies. It was a chance to meet other kids, have some fun in the bouncy houses, play games, and indulge in some free food. Some even took the stage for a dance off.

Parents appreciate the assistance, especially when school costs add up. “Now a days everything so expensive so you have to come out and get whatever you can if its free why not take advantage of that opportunity,” says Latasha Russell. “You see people in the same situation that you’re in and try to take advantage of it.”

Some kids also received some encouraging words from Miss Black Savannah USA 2017, who is a Savannah native and a 2013 graduate of Savannah Arts Academy. “I just want to let them know that anything is possible, and it starts with the mind and if you have a goal seek it, and if you know what you want to do that the best foundation,” Miss Black Savannah USA, Ambria Berksteiner said.

