Beach High School celebrates its 150th anniversary

SAVANNAH, GA. Hundreds of Beach High School bulldogs were decked out in gold and blue on Saturday for a unique birthday party.

The celebration took place at the coastal fairgrounds to mark the Alfred Ely Beach High School’s 150th anniversary.

Alumni, community members and current students of Beach High marched in a parade over to the fairground.

There, alumni dating back to the Class of 1946 enjoyed food, dancing and a performance by the school’s marching band.

Dr. Ann Levett, Grand Marshal and Superintendent of schools, told News 3 those who missed out on the fun on Saturday would have more chances to show school pride in the future.

“So for those who aren’t able to join us, we invite them to join us next year. We will also have a number of activities this year throughout the year to celebrate our history.”

All of the proceeds from Saturday’s event will benefit the students of Beach High.