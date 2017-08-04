UPDATE: Police ID man killed, make arrest in W 35th Street shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police’s Violent Crimes detectives arrested a man for the August 3 shooting death of one man and shooting-related injuries of another.

At about 4:30 p.m. on August 3, officers responded to a shooting near West 35th Street and Ogeechee Road. Upon arrival, they found Dontray Hart, 21, suffering from life-threatening injuries and Theron Early, 23, suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Both were transported to the hospital for treatment, where Hart later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators determined the shooting was the result of a confrontation between Hart, Early and Dominique Jackson, 23. Jackson was also shot during the altercation and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Jackson fled the scene after being shot and was quickly found and apprehended by officers a few streets away.

Jackson was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault.