Trump: ‘Russia story is a total fabrication’

By Published:
Robert Mueller
FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, former FBI Director Robert Mueller, the special counsel probing Russian interference in the 2016 election, departs Capitol Hill following a closed door meeting in Washington. Mueller is using a grand jury in Washington as part of an investigation into potential coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia, according to a person familiar with the probe. The use of a grand jury, a standard prosecution tool in criminal investigations, suggests that Mueller and his team of investigators is likely to hear from witnesses and demand documents in the coming weeks. The person who confirmed to The Associated Press that Mueller had turned to a grand jury was not authorized to discuss the investigation by name and spoke on condition of anonymity. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) — In Washington the Russia investigation may be heating up.

The special counsel has reportedly impaneled a grand jury to look into possible collusion.

President Trump at a rally in West Virginia last night, as the Wall Street Journal reports Special Counsel Robert Mueller has put together a grand jury to look into possible collusion between Russia and the Trump Campaign. “The Russia story is a total fabrication. What the prosecutors should be looking at are Hillary Clinton’s 33-thousand deleted emails,” declared President Donald Trump.

NBC has not independently confirmed the existence of this grand jury – but we have reported on two others, looking into former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and the president’s former campaign chair Paul Manafort. “What he’s saying is this is gonna be a broader probe, this is very serious, and I’m expected to keep doing this for a while,” said Del Quentin Wilber, Wall Street Journal.

Grand Juries can subpoena witnesses, and records to help in the investigation. “We have no reason to believe the President is under investigation here,” said Jay Sekulow of the Trump Legal Team.

A former senior intelligence official tells NBC the special counsel is looking at whether the president obstructed justice. “There’s a concern that he frankly may have a conflict of interest,” said Josh Earnest Former Obama White House Press Secretary.

On Capitol Hill democrats and republicans are working on the bill to prevent the president from firing Mueller, or stopping his investigation.

The president’s attorney says Mr. Trump has never discussed that with his legal team.

Story by Tracie Potts, NBC News.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s