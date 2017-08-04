Suspect arrested in Bodies Court shooting

Related Coverage Savannah Metro ID victim in Bodies Court shooting

SAVANNAH, GA (August 4, 2017) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Violent Crimes detectives arrested a man for the July 26 shooting of Keyvon Crenshaw, 17.

At about 6:40 p.m., officers responded to the first block of Bodies Court and found Crenshaw suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to the hospital for treatment. Evidence suggested Crenshaw was involved in risky behavior at the time of the incident.

Investigators identified Shi’Heed Small, 17, as the suspect in this shooting. Small was arrested on August 3 and charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, criminal attempt (armed robbery), and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime.