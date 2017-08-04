Suspect arrested in Bodies Court shooting

By Published:
Shi'Heed Small

SAVANNAH, GA (August 4, 2017) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Violent Crimes detectives arrested a man for the July 26 shooting of Keyvon Crenshaw, 17.

At about 6:40 p.m., officers responded to the first block of Bodies Court and found Crenshaw suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to the hospital for treatment. Evidence suggested Crenshaw was involved in risky behavior at the time of the incident.

Shi’Heed Small

 

Investigators identified Shi’Heed Small, 17, as the suspect in this shooting. Small was arrested on August 3 and charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, criminal attempt (armed robbery), and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s