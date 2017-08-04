Princess Diana 20th anniversary: Local authors share account of deadly crash in new book

SAVANNAH, Ga.

Later this month will be the anniversary of the death of Princess Diana.

Twenty years ago, we learned the “People’s Princess” died in a horrific car crash in a Paris tunnel, while trying to escape the paparazzi.

The world watched on TV, but a local couple was actually in the tunnel that day. Jack and Robin Firestone, from Hilton Head, were even called to give testimony in London back in 2007.

Jack and Robin wrote a book about Diana’s death, calling the book historical fiction.

It’s called Chasing Diana: Perception vs. Reality and it is inspired by their true story.

Jack Firestone stopped by The Bridge on Friday to explain why he thinks there’s been a grave injustice associated with her death and why he believes he and his wife need to be the ones to set the record straight—through this book.

Click ‘Play’ to hear the full interview.

Click here to learn more about the book and how you can purchase it.