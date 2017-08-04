PreparAthon Telethon: CEMA urges residents to sign up for Community Notification System

Related Coverage Hurricane PrepareATHON Week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham County Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) is wrapping up PrepareAthon Week with a telethon to assist residents who wish to sign up for their Community Notification System (CNS).

“In an emergency, it is critical for us to share lifesaving information as quickly and efficiently as possible,” CEMA released in a statement.

To receive emergency and community warnings on their cell phones, those who live, work and visit Chatham County are encouraged to sign up for the system.

Alerts will notify residents of urgent public safety concerns that directly impact Chatham County, including hurricane evacuation notices.

Registration is free and all alerts will be clearly identified as originating from SCMPD, City of Savannah, Chatham County or Chatham Emergency Management Agency officials.

The system is designed to make phone calls to specific people or areas in the event of an evacuation.

All listed landline phone numbers have already been programmed into the system, but since many people no longer have a home phone or primarily use their mobile devices, CEMA encourages citizens to register their cell phone with CNS.

The system can make thousands of calls in a minute to convey vital information.

CEMA staff, emergency response partners, and volunteers will man phone lines today at the Emergency Operations Center to assist residents who wish to sign up for the program.

Phone lines will be open from 6 AM to 8 PM. To sign up, dial 912-644-8899 or visit their site here.