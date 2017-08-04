Port Wentworth Fire and Police Get Important Safety Equipment

Its the first of its kind in Port Wentworth, designed to keep citizens safer.

The Port Wentworth Fire Department has bought a new ladder truck.

The $750-thousand dollar piece of equipment will give firefighters more flexibility.

They’ll now be able to fight fires at various warehouses and hotels in the city and Unincorporated Chatham County.

Chief of Fire Operations Lance Moore calls this a “game changer” for the department and the safety of the entire city.

The Port Wentworth Fire and Police Department’s have another, much smaller, but possibly even more vital safety tool at their disposal as well.

Police Officers and Firefighters were both trained how to use Narcan on Thursday.

Friday, the anti-overdose drug is part of their daily gear.

Narcan is a nasal spray designed to stop seizures and symptoms of an overdose.

Port Wentworth Chief Matt Libby says it is an important tool for first responders.

“They either intentionally or accidentally overdose and our job is to be there to save them,” explained Chief Libby. “That’s someone’s loved one that person is valuable to all of us and we need to do our part to make sure we can prevent

anything from happening further. ”

The cost of the training and Narcan spray was about $3000 for 45 officers and firefighters.