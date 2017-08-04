Police ID victim in West 39th Street shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police’s Violent Crimes detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 700 block of West 39th Street on August 3.

At about 8:50 p.m., officers responded to the area and found Natasha Deloach, 37, suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. She was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. Investigators do not believe this to be a random shooting.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line at 912-525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.