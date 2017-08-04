Pepper spray assault caught on camera, police seek suspect

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) – Newly released surveillance video shows a man spraying store clerks with pepper spray and grabbing cash out of the register at two Georgia stores.

It happened over the weekend in Moultrie, but police said they have yet to identify the suspect.

“He didn’t have a covered face,” said Mike Patel, a store clerk at Somesh Package Store.

In the video, you can see a man wearing sunglasses, an Atlanta Falcons hat, white t-shirt, and a gray shirt wrapped around his neck walking into the store.

Patel said it was a scary moment.

“He sprayed pepper spray on my face and I turned, it went straight on my glasses,” said Patel.

Police said the man had the same mode of operation at both stores.

He walked in, asked for a cigarillo and paid in cash.

When the clerk would open the drawer he sprayed them with pepper spray.

“After about 15 minutes, it hurt me on my face, everything is okay though. No one is hurt, that is the good thing,” said Patel.

Two stores, two miles away from each other were hit within a two hour period.

Patel said his store was hit at 10 a.m.

“He had the present mind to close that drawer, once he closed it he couldn’t get in it,” said a customer in the store.

Andy’s Package store was robbed around noon.

“Right now, we never know so we have to be careful about this,” said Patel.

Investigators said the suspect has a tattoo on his neck appears to be the Letter E and is wearing a hat. Cameras were also able to get a clear picture of his face.

The store clerks said business is carrying on as usual.

They just hope something like this never happens again.

If you have any information about either incident, you are asked to call the Moultrie Police Department at (229) 985-3131.

Read more here.