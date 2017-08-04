New higher estimates to complete Plant Vogtle

[anvplayer video=”WSAV:

There’s a new cost estimate floating around for completion of two new nuclear reactors at Plant Vogtle. It’s $25 billion, almost twice the original estimate when the project got underway in 2010.

Southern Company CEO Tom Fanning told investors this week that Georgia Power (the majority partner on the Vogtle project) is still working to move forward on the project and that his preference would be to complete it as a “nuclear” project and not some type of conversion to another fuel like natural gas. He even said that natural gas would not be a good fit for the Vogtle site because of issues with needed pipelines.

Georgia Power has been working with two partners on the Vogtle project but has faced an uphill battle with delays and cost overruns. And then in March, the lead contractor and designer of the AP1000 reactor, Westinghouse, filed for bankruptcy.

Fanning said if the project moves forward that the increased costs to Georgia Power could range from $1 billion to $1.7 billion and that both reactors might not be completed until sometime in 2023. (An estimate awhile back said about 2020. In the original plan, both reactors were supposed to be built and operating by this year.)

On Monday of this week, utilities in South Carolina stopped a similar project there, saying $9 billioni had already been spent but neither utility could see a way forward to proceed. Stephen Smith from the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy called South Carolina and Vogtle “twin projects.”

Smith is urging Georgia’s Public Service Commission (PSC) to “pull the plug on Vogtle”. Smith says “rate payers have been assuming all the risk”, and points to the fact that customers have been paying a nuclear fee on their bills for seven years that pays for the financing costs of the project.

Fanning told investors that nuclear “tariff” from customers now adds up to $1.4 billion. Fanning also told investors they are “considering a list of options and will report to the PSC by the end of the month.”

A statement from Georgia Power Friday said:

Georgia Power expects to complete its comprehensive schedule and cost-to-complete assessment, as well as cancellation cost assessment, for the Vogtle nuclear expansion by the end of the month. The final recommendation is expected to be filed with the Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC) as part of the 17th Vogtle Construction Monitoring (VCM) Report. Once submitted, Georgia Power will work with the Georgia PSC to determine the best path forward for customers.

Southern Company, the parent company of Georgia Power, announced second quarter earnings for 2017 on Wednesday. Included in the quarterly earnings materials were preliminary estimates for the Vogtle project from Georgia Power’s ongoing analysis. According to preliminary estimates, Georgia Power’s estimated capital costs for the new units at Plant Vogtle could increase from $5.7 billion previously approved by the Georgia PSC to a range of $6.7 billion to $7.4 billion. Financing costs for Georgia Power’s share of the project could increase from previous projections of $2.3 billion to an estimated range of $3.1 billion to $3.5 billion.

Figures released this week are preliminary estimates only – they have not been finalized and are subject to further refinement. Georgia Power cautions against using the company’s preliminary estimates for its 45.7 percent share of the project to calculate 100 percent of the project costs as capital and financing costs for the project’s co-owners will vary.

Construction work continues at the Vogtle nuclear expansion under a new service agreement with Westinghouse while Georgia Power’s assessments, as well as assessments by Oglethorpe Power, MEAG Power and Dalton Utilities, are finalized.