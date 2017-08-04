Metro detectives seek to identify suspect in Walgreens robbery

SAVANNAH, GA. (WSAV) – The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Robbery Unit detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a robbery that occurred the night of August 1.

Metro officers responded to the Walgreens around midnight in the 700 block of E Derenne Avenue.

Reportedly, a male suspect entered the store, demanding money from a store employee. There was a short physical altercation between the suspect and another employee where the employee tried to prevent the suspect from taking the open cash drawer.

The suspect broke free and fled the store with the cash drawer. He was last seen heading north towards Fredrick and Sutlive streets.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 40s standing 6-foot-2.

During the incident, he wore a black shirt, black pants and a Cleveland Cavaliers jersey over his head. He wore no shoes during the incident. The suspect possibly has a large scar with associated baldness near his hairline.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity can call 911. A confidential tip line is also open directly to investigators at (912) 525-3124. Information can be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.