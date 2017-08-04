Garden City officials urge drivers to use Highway 80 as school begins

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – Area businesses and commuters are asked to travel Highway 80 in lieu of traveling Chatham Parkway north of I-16 due to a significant shift in the traffic flow on August 10 through August 11.

Savannah Christian Preparatory School (SCPS) will start classes on August 10 which will add to traffic and congestion along Chatham Parkway, especially adjacent to Interstate 16.

The City will strictly control traffic patterns and routes near Interstate 16 in the interest of traffic flow and vehicle safety so businesses should plan for these impacts and plan accordingly.

As such, area businesses are strongly urged to have employees and freight carriers enter and exit the area from the north via US Highway 80 to avoid the anticipated congestion that will likely occur due to SCPS traffic issues in the morning and mid-afternoon of August 10th-11th.

A map of the traffic plan is below: