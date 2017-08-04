Florida girl dies months after drinking boiling water on dare

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WPTV) – An 8-year-old girl from Florida has died, months after she was injured from drinking boiling water through a straw on a dare.

Ki’ari Pope was pronounced dead on Monday morning.

Cousin Latoya Johnson says Ki’ari accepted a dare from another cousin in March to drink boiling water, like the kids they said they were watching on a social media video.

“She felt like she’s so fearless and can do everything, and she took a big gulp,” Latoya says.

Records from state social workers say the boiling water burned her throat and mouth.

She was hospitalized, and Latoya says Ki’ari lost her ability to talk but kept her spunk, “She can still be like, you know how she feels and what was going on. She still smiled through whatever she went through.”

As recently as this Sunday, Ki’ari was slowly getting her voice back and seemed to be healthy otherwise.

“It was her cousin’s birthday party then she went home and went to sleep and they said she woke up and couldn’t breathe,” Latoya Johnson said.

The medical examiner hasn’t said yet whether Ki’ari’s injuries from the boiling water contributed to her death.

The case remains under investigation.

