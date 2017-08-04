Dunkin’ Donuts tests new name at select locations

PASADENA, Calif. (WSAV) – Dunkin’ Donuts is testing a new name at one of their new California locations to show they offer more than just sugary baked goods.

The Canton, Massachusetts-based company said Thursday they will see how dropping “Donuts” from the name will play at one Pasadena store, as well as a few other locations.

The stores will soon be called, “Dunkin’” in hopes to show customers they are a destination for coffee as well.

“We have been referring to ourselves simply as Dunkin’ in our advertising for more than a decade, ever since we introduced our ‘America Runs on Dunkin’ campaign,” a statement from Dunkin’ Donuts reads, according to CBS.

The chain’s parent company “Dunkin’ Brands” says the name change is just a test.

They will not make a decision on whether to officially change its name until late next year, when it plans to start redesigning stores.