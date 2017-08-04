Community mourns Beach High grad killed in Albany

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Many people in the community are in mourning for a Savannah native who was found severely wounded in a car in Albany.

Police say 28-year-old Ashley Boggs was found with six gunshot wounds early yesterday morning.

She was rushed to the hospital where she later died.

Boggs was a 2007 graduate of Beach High School and the drum major.

Boggs moved to Albany to attend Albany State University where she was working on her master’s degree.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.