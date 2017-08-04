Alderman wants a “Vote of Reconsideration” in zoning change for Victorian District

(SAVANNAH) People fighting against a 5 story, 114 unit apartment complex near Forsythe Park have a glimmer of hope they can still block the project, a day after it wins council approva;.. Alderman Tony Thomas made a Facebook post announcing his intention to ask for a vote of reconsideration. “After careful reflection on the proceedings and additional information that I have learned regarding the development during the hearing and sentence, I will be calling for a vote of reconsideration at the next city council meeting.” Thomas wrote on his Facebook page.

The zoning change was approved in the Thursday afternoon city council meeting, passing 5-3. The change of heart Alderman Thomas writes about could change the fate of the project. Thomas was one of five to back the project at council. If none of the other votes change, Thomas’ shift would tie things up at 4 – 4. Alderwoman Carol Bell’s vote would be decisive. No word as to her position, but Bell lives in the victorian district, a literal stone’s throw from the project site. Stay with news three as we follow developments with this issue.