Weather Wise Kids: What are the Dog Days of Summer?

It’s hot outside. But this heat and humidity is normal for this time of year. Summer in the south brings temperatures in the 90s, but the afternoons can feel like the triples digits thanks to high humidity. You may have heard someone refer to this type of weather as “The Dog Days of Summer.”

Believe it or not this phrase has nothing to do with your panting four legged friend, but has everything to do with astronomy. The ancient Egyptians believed extremely hot weather was directly related to the appearance of the Dog Star Sirius in the constellation Canis Major.They thought the energy from Sirius combined with the sun’s energy to produce heat waves. Sirius is visible in Egypt’s sky from about July 3rd to August 11th. Therefore, the dog days are technically over by mid-August.

But….Spoiler Alert! The Dog Star has nothing to do with the hot temperatures we experience in July and August.

The reason it gets hot in these summer months is because the Earth is tilted towards the sun. Also there is more daylight in summer, so we have more time to heat up.

Unfortunately the “Dog Days” are not over (even though Florence and the Machine might disagree)

Enjoy the rest of this sizzling summer and do your best to stay cool!