Voice Of The Viewer: Dangerous intersection leaves neighbors in fear

SAVANNAH, Ga., (WSAV) — A busy intersection of Highway 21 and Highway 30 in Port Wentworth, is considered ‘dangerous’ according to residents in the area. The speed limit is only 35 MPH, however some drivers are putting the pedal to the medal.

81-year-old, Charles Hunter, lives in this area and everyday he has to walk down his driveway to get to his mailbox that sits on Highway 30.

“The cars are speeding in the emergency lane where I put my garbage. And three times a day to check my mail. It’s dangerous and I could’ve been dead the other day,” Hunter said. In May, he says, he went to get his garbage can and a car lost control less than 10 feet away from him. Landing in a ditch, leaving tire tracks across his front lawn.

That’s when he decided to reach out to the City of Port Wentworth for answers. “I need help, more than one person, more than one individual,” Hunter said.

He says, help can start by getting drivers to not drive over the speed limit in a residential area. Hunter, not only fears for himself but his 11-year-old grandson and his wife. He says, he’s too scared to let them go out.

“God forbid something happen to me when I got out,” Hunter said.

News Three witnessed a driver cut across the emergency lane directly in front of Hunter’s home, passing his mailbox, just to beat traffic, and make a right turn a the light.

“It makes me feel terrible, I’m frightened, when I come out here anytime,” Hunter said.

News Three also reached out to the City of Port Wentworth to see if there is anything they can do to get driver to ease off the gas or make the residents feel safer. We will continue to try to find a solution once we hear from Port Wentworth.