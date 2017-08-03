Teachers in Effingham County excited about start of new school year

Guyton — (WSAV)

Thousands of students and teachers across Effingham County headed back to class Thursday.

News 3 watched as hundreds of students, teachers and parents marched through the halls Thursday morning, everyone thrilled to kick off a successful new school year.

Teachers have been hard at work for several weeks preparing for their big return.

“There’s been excitement building for weeks now, getting ready, getting the building clean, teachers coming in working” says Leslie Dickerson, Principal, Marlow Elementary School.

“I’m probably just as excited and nervous as all of the children coming in my classroom, but I know we’re going to have a great year” says Mindi Rahn, First Grade Teacher.

Marlow Elementary is one of dozens of early schools in Effingham County.

The bell rang at 7:30 this morning.