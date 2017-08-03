Strong parent/teacher partnership helps students excel

(JESUP) The doors of the Wayne County School System opened to students as they start the 2017-2018 school year. Thousands of students converged on eight different schools in Wayne County, one high school, two middle schools, and five elementary schools including James E. Bacon Elementary in Jesup. Principal Kathy Carter says parents are partners and the real key to a successful school year for students. “That family partnership with the school is, is crucial. I mean all the research shows that it promotes excess in children,” said Carter.

Superintendent Dr. Jay Brinson says a pilot program tested last year was a huge success in forging strong relationships with parents and teachers. “It goes beyond just the typical parent teacher conference. It’s, it’s a more in-depth, where we’re actually trying to work harder at empowering hour, hour, our parents to work with the students in the specific content areas, giving them knowledge, the strategies, and some of the things they can further what’s going on in the classroom.” Brinson said.

Some lessons taught at home, like social skills, can be crucial in the classroom. “Children who come without those… it presents problems in that they do not know how to interact with children, other children, because we’ve got to take turns, we’ve got to share, You know we can’t all be first. And that’s OK we’ve got to take our turn. And so it, it really freezes the teacher to focus more on the academics side in the social side.” Carter said

Wayne County Schools offers helpful advice online to help parents help their children excel in academics and in their social interaction in the new school year.

