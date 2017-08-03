St. Joseph’s Candler to host the Pink Hero Run in October

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – St. Joseph’s Candler is hosting the Pink Hero Run on October 31 to honor those who are battling breast cancer.

The run/walk will be held Friday at the Nancy N. and J.C. Lewis Cancer & Research Pavilion.

Race proceeds benefit the Telfair Mammography Fund, which assists uninsured and underinsured women who cannot afford a necessary mammography screening.

The Pink Hero Run includes a Kids Run, which will begin at 6 p.m. followed by the 5K Timed Run and 5K Walk at 6:15 p.m.

Registration will open soon on Fleet Feet Savannah’s website.

The fees are as follows:

$25 until October 4

$30 October 5 through October 12

$35 on the day of the race

The first 100 breast cancer survivors to register online will receive a special gift donated by Kendra Scott. Winners can pick up their gift during packet pick up.

Race participants, supporters, and the surrounding community are all invited to honor or run for whoever their heroes are – firefighters, police, military, doctors, teachers, even mom, and dad.

For more details on packet pickup, how to register, and the day’s activity visit here.