SCAM ALERT: Be Careful Before you Rent a Home Online

Its a scam happening all around the nation, now its right in our neighborhoods.

Port Wentworth Police have found five rental homes in two different neighborhoods, each part of an online scam. So far almost a dozen attempted renters have been hit.

“They stole the pictures, they stole all the details about the home and placed an ad on Craiglist,” said Sgt. Kenny McDonald of the Port Wentworth Police Department.

Thats how the scam starts, using a national rental company’s information. Then posting the house up themselves on Craigslist for a lower price. As much as $200 below market rate. Then the scammers pose as interested customers to get the code from the rental company. They then let their victims in the home, and then pressure them to leave a deposit and sign a lease.

“(They say) you need to hurry up get out because i have someone else coming to look at the house and its not going to last long at this rate,” explains McDonald.

That gets folks worried about losing the deal, and ready to wire a deposit.

“After he gets the deposit wired to him through Western Union,” said McDonald. “He sends back another email which says congratulations you are approved and we need first month rent.”

The scammer have a leasing contract, ask for lots of personal information, and will give you even more of a “deal” if you send it one or two months rent in advance.

That will cost the attempted renter $1000 to $2000 dollars or more.

“We found an address at the top of the fake lease, that one of our victims provided us, and that address connects to another house owned by the same company, and was a target of a scam there in Texas.”

But once the scammers get the money..

“That’s when the contact ends, and usually when we get contacted asking what is going on and what can we do,” said the Sgt.

Three different homes in one neighborhood and two in another Port Wentworth subdivision have already been “hit”.

As many as five complaints on each one..

Port Wentworth Police are now putting signs on the door, warning folks of the scam, and the phone numbers and names to look for.

“I couldn’t imagine myself if I lost three months worth of mortgage payments or rent,” said McDonald. “Where would that put me financially.”

Police say watch out for a price thats “too low” for the area.

“If the house is renting for something much lower than the other homes in the area, that should be the first red flag,” said McDonald.

Watch those emails.. look for grammar and misused words.. could be a translator not understanding the language.

“There’s inappropriate uses of words. They use plurals when there should be singular,” explains McDonald.

That “high pressure sales pitch” is a red flag too.

“If someone starts pressuring you for a time, you gotta go it you gotta do it, that’s the biggest red flag, back off, you gotta let it go. There will be another house, promise.”

Police say don’t be afraid to wait, or ask questions..

“Its the world wide web, we are connected. It doesn’t really matter where you are, or what you do if you get on the internet you could get scammed.”

As for the crooks?

They could be anywhere in the United States or overseas. They use email addresses and google phone numbers that then get deleted. Leaving the scammers impossible to find, or prosecute.

Remember, once your money is wired out. there’s no way to get it back..