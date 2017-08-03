SC legislators call for refunds from nuke project

By Published:
This April 9, 2012, file photo shows construction well underway for two new nuclear reactors at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station in Jenkinsville, S.C. (AP photo)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina legislators want to bar South Carolina Electric & Gas from continuing to collect money for a now-scuttled multibillion-dollar nuclear power project customers have been paying for since 2009.

A bipartisan group of legislators announced Wednesday the creation of an Energy Caucus that will work to overhaul how utility requests are reviewed.

South Carolina Electric & Gas and state-owned Santee Cooper decided Monday to abandon construction of two nuclear reactors. The project accounts for 18 percent of SCE&G’s residential electric bills. Utility executives said Tuesday no one will get refunded.

They are seeking permission from state regulators to recoup an additional $5 billion over 60 years. Legislators created the system allowing that to happen in 2007. But Energy Caucus members say the utility’s request should be rejected, and customers should be refunded.

 

