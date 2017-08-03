Savannah Power Yoga’s Yoga Relay to help caregivers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Imagine 100 Sun Salutations in a row! That’s the challenge from Savannah Power Yoga to help Edel Caregiver Institute. It’s Friday, August 18th and will help pair caregivers with resources that can help.

The Edel Caregiver Institute works to provide practical hands-on skills classes, caregiver support groups, restorative relaxation classes, and access to community resources.

Individuals or teams in the relay will perform one hundred sun salutations on the outdoor patio of the Edel Caregiver Institute, located at 6000 Business Center Drive in Savannah on Friday, August 18. It starts at 6:00 p.m. and is suitable for all levels of yogis.

Registration is $30 per person and includes two adult drink tickets, appetizers, a silent auction and an after-party featuring tunes by DJ Leah Green. Sponsors include Visiting Angels and Service Brewing Company.

To sign up visit www.SavannahPowerYoga.com/workshops or call 912.349.2736.