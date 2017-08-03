Residents of Victorian District rally to keep apartment complex out of neighborhood

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Some residents in the Victorian District in Savannah hope to rally their neighbors to their cause to keep a big new apartment complex out of their community.

Del Ray Ventures, LLC is asking Savannah City Council for a zoning change that will allow them to build a 119 unit complex along East Bolton Street between Abercorn and Drayton Streets. The project would be a massive, single structure proposed to be up to six stories.

John Schmidt lives across the street from the site. “People come here from around the country and around the world. I see them every day. Taking pictures of these houses; my house! They’re not gonna come and take pictures of a six story apartment building. They have those at home and they come here to get away from them,” Schmidt said.

Neighbors Ron Motyka and Gary Guthrie agree. “This is the neighborhood of two and three story buildings max. And, the massiveness when you look at that, covering the whole block, it’s gonna block out our sunshine!” Motyka said.

“Totally out of scale for the whole neighborhood. It doesn’t fit in with anything else that exists in the Victorian district,” Guthrie added.

Concerned residents, like Robin Noll say if the city council green lights the zoning change, there could be no stopping future projects of the same scale, effectively killing the character of their community.

“Everything is lost and the biggest issue is, it would not be for just this one property, it would be for the entire Victorian district.” Noll said.

One of the partner’s with the Charlotte-based firm seeking the zoning change says work to match the apartment complex to surrounding structures has taken place. “We have worked very hard to come up with a classic Savannah design which will blend in with its surroundings and be highly regarded in perpetuity. ” said Daniel Jimenez via email–a correspondence he says he also sent to Mayor Eddie DeLoach, City Manager Rob Hernandez and the sitting city council members.

The President of the Savannah Victorian Neighborhood Association says she is not swayed. Andree Patterson believes city leaders should follow the recommendation of the Chatham County-Savannah Metropolitan Planning Commission and deny the request, because it is not project specific.

“It would affect the whole district and that’s why we are really against it 100 percent,” Patterson said. The City Council is expected to address the issue in it’s regularly scheduled meeting Thursday, June 3, 2017. That meeting is set to begin at 2:00 p.m. in Council Chambers in City Hall.